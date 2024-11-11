Barcelona Real Sociedad

Referees Committee double down on Robert Lewandowski decision, but doubts persist after fresh information

The Referees Committee (CTA) have stood by the decision to disallow Robert Lewandowski’s goal against Real Sociedad on Sunday night for offside. They maintain the technology is beyond doubt.

As per MD, the CTA point to the fact that the hawkeye system used to detect the offsides uses 10 more cameras than the television coverage, and tracks 29 points of the footballer themselves. They have rejected the idea that the technology could have confused the bodies of players, despite the photo images showing Lewandowski’s arm in the position their hawkeye graphic has that of La Real’s Nayef Aguerd.

The images also seem to show Lewandowski’s foot coming past that of Aguerd, despite it being revealed that the Polish striker wears size 44 boots. Aguerd wears size 43 boots, meaning his boot could be a maximum of a centimetre shorter than that of Lewandowski, whose foot starts clearly before that of Aguerd.

Relevo report that the differences in the images seen could be down to the fact that the television image shown may not be the one used by the Hawkeye system. They provide a zoomed out shot of the frame supposedly used, but there too, it does not appear clear that Lewandowski’s foot is behind that of Aguerd.

It seems likely to be a talking point for some time, and until a clear image emerges of Lewandowski’s foot offside, the debate will rage onwards. Certainly Barcelona’s players and staff did not think much of it, with manager Hansi Flick saying afterwards that it was a wrong decision, and Raphinha mocking it on social media.

Barcelona CTA La Liga Real Sociedad RFEF Robert Lewandowski

