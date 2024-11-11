Real Madrid target still has ‘an excellent chane of joining Bayern Munich’ – agent

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is one of the most wanted in Europe, as a top quality defender who is out of contract at the end of the season. Already linked heavily linked to Bayern Munich and less so Barcelona, another serious injury to Real Madrid’s Eder Militao has seen his stock rise again.

Tah is one of the names on Real Madrid’s shortlist for the January transfer window now, as they look to alleviate the impact of injuries with a signing. David Alaba still has no return date, and Militao will miss the rest of the season.

It seemed certain that Tah would join Bayern Munich in the summer, but a deal fell through, catching the attention of other big clubs. Last week agent Pini Zahavi noted that Tah still has a solid chance of going to the Bavarian giants though.

“The idea was for Tah to go to Bayern, the club really wanted to sign him. We would have liked to take part of the transfer proceeds to Leverkusen. Unfortunately, Leverkusen asked for too much. Next summer he will go to a big club, Bayern still has an excellent chance of signing him. He will go to a big club next summer,” Zahavi told die Welt, as recounted by Diario AS.

Previously Zahavi has been underlined as a reason Barcelona would stand more of a chance of getting his signature. The Israeli super-agent has a strong relationship with Barcelona President Joan Laporta, and helped to take Robert Lewandowski to the Catalan capital. Real Madrid will have to convince Leverkusen to part with him during the season too, if they are to do so.