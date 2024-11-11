Real Madrid rule out return of Sergio Ramos – broken relationship will not be fixed

Real Madrid are in desperate need of a central defender following the second anterior cruciate ligament injury to Eder Militao, and arguably one of their greatest ever is available to come in immediately. The 38-year-old Sergio Ramos is yet to retire, and yet to sign for a new club after leaving Sevilla last summer.

However he will not head back to Real Madrid. After Militao’s injury, Ramos posted a video on his Instagram showing himself working out, and the good shape that he was in. Naturally, speculation grew, as he was the only viable option seen to come in as a free agent, allowing him to help out immediately. However Real Madrid will not sign someone just to tie them over, and they will not sign Ramos.

Diario AS explain that the decision was taken on Sunday afternoon by the board and president that his time at the club remains over, and that they do not believe him to be up to standard. In addition, they would have to repair relations, after Ramos left under a cloud following lengthy and tense contract talks in 2021. It was a decision taken almost unanimously.

Real Madrid have identified other options to strengthen their backline, but it does look as if any move will have to wait until January. Until then it looks as if Antonio Rudiger, Jesus Vallejo, Raul Asencio, and Aurelien Tchouameni will be asked to hold down the fort. Asencio made his debut on Saturday with a clean sheet and an assist, coming on for Militao.