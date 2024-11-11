Real Madrid injury crisis: Carlo Ancelotti loses Castilla central defender to tendon issue

Real Madrid continue to be destroyed by injuries this season, and after Rodrygo Goes, Lucas Vazquez and Eder Militao all went down on Saturday, Monday morning’s training session has brought yet more strife for Carlo Ancelotti. Real Madrid Castilla defender Jacobo Ramon has also gone down with injury.

The 19-year-old was one of the options in contention for the first-team behind Antonio Rudiger and Militao, but has been hit with injuries himself repeatedly this season. Injured on the 9th of October in training, he was about to make his debut against Alaves earlier too, but it ended up being Jesus Vallejo who came on.

#RealMadrid have confirmed muscle injuries to Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo Goes. They are both expected to be out for around a month, although the Brazilian could miss the entire rest of the year. (Diario AS) pic.twitter.com/hRB6Rjv6rY — Football España (@footballespana_) November 11, 2024

Now Relevo report he has done damage to his tendons in his ankle, and will be out for a further month, meaning Ancelotti would not be able to call on him for their next six games. He had initially been ahead of Raul Asencio in the pecking order, but following his injuries and Asencio’s impressive debut, Ramon has been unfortunate in missing a golden opportunity.

For Ancelotti, it means things are even more thin on the ground. Asencio and Ramon were the only two mentioned as potential options to be promoted after 17-year-old Joan Martinez suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in August. The Italian will be relying on Rudiger, Asencio and Vallejo for much of the rest of 2024, although Aurelien Tchouameni could return at the end of the month.