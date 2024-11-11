Real Madrid have plan A, B and C to strengthen defence in January transfer market

Following Dani Carvajal’s anterior cruciate ligament injury, there were many calls for movement in the January transfer market, the word from upon high at Real Madrid was one of uncertainty. After Eder Militao went down with the same injury on Saturday, Los Blancos are now much clearer that someone must be brought in.

That someone will not be Sergio Ramos, but they are looking at central defenders this winter. Young talents Valentin Gomez of Velez Sarsfield and Vitor Reis of Palmeiras are on a secondary rung, and are unlikely to be those reinforcements, even if Real Madrid are watching them. Meanwhile Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah has also emerged as a candidate for Real Madrid.

He is currently their third option as things stand though. Al-Nassr’s Aymeric Laporte is considered a guarantee at the back, a left-footed profile, and someone who can come in and provide immediate performance. The drawback with his signing is the cost. Currently he earns €8m net per season, and while Real Madrid will make him a significant offer, he would have to take a pay cut. Laporte is keen on the move too, but the Saudi giants will demand €15-20m for him. The 30-year-old has a deal until 2026.

Sergio Ramos will not return to #RealMadrid no matter what. (Diario AS) pic.twitter.com/na1jPsQ0a5 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 11, 2024

The second choice would be Castello Lukeba of RB Leipzig, who recently signed a five-year deal with the German side. The 21-year-old is valued at Real Madrid, say Diario AS but he too would be pricey for Los Blancos, with a €90m release clause in his contract. The Frenchman would be expensive normally, but even more so in January.

Real Madrid had been after Manchester United’s Leny Yoro in the summer, and having missed out on him, will have to work out whether they feel Lukeba can be their central defender for the next decade, as Yoro was supposed to be. Otherwise, signing Laporte would allow them to find that player in the next year or so, and bring in the Spanish international on a shorter contract.