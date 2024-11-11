Rafa Marquez: Marc Casado deserves Barcelona chance

Former Barca Atletic boss Rafa Marquez has hailed Marc Casado rise to first team star at Barcelona.

Marquez gave Casado his breakthrough with the reserve team following his strong progression with the La Masia academy.

After a reduced role last season, Hansi Flick opted to keep Casado with the first team from preseason onwards, after being impressed by the 21-year-old in training.

Casado’s tenacity and selflessness made him an ideal candidate for the base of Flick’s midfield and he has featured in 11 out of 13 La Liga games so far in 2024/25.

His form at club level has earned a first senior call up for Spain this month, ahead of UEFA Nations League games against Denmark and Switzerland.

That continued progress has been praised by Marquez who believes it is reward for hard work over many years behind the scenes at Barcelona from the Catalan-born player.

“Casado is very competitive and Flick, from the first moment he saw him, decided to keep him. We have to give him credit for that and having the courage to give the boy a role,” as per quotes from SER Catalunya, via Mundo Deportivo.

“Barca B was a very different team without Casado in it. He reminds me of myself, in terms of attitude, character and desire to improve every day, giving his all in every match and training.”