PSG ready to rival Real Madrid and Barcelona in Erling Haaland race

Manchester City are reportedly preparing for a potential Erling Haaland exit in 2025.

Haaland has been the sensational focal point of City’s attack since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

An incredible record of 105 Premier League goals in 114 games underlines his incredible impact at the Etihad Stadium.

With his current contract running until June 2027, City are working on a package to keep him at the Etihad Stadium, but the club are pragmatic over the possibility that he wants to leave.

As per reports from Football365, there are no immediate concerns of Haaland pushing for an exit, but his plans could be tied to Pep Guardiola signing an extension beyond the end of the current campaign.

Real Madrid and Barcelona continue to monitor the situation with interest but Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are also in the running if Haaland becomes available.

Guardiola is not tipped to give an update on his plans until the case against City’s 115 charges of alleged financial rule breaks has been settled in 2025.