‘New Luka Modric’ rejects Real Madrid transfer for 2025

Real Madrid have reportedly missed out in their transfer race to sign Dinamo Zagreb Martin Baturina.

Baturina has emerged as a key player in Zagreb alongside a developing role for the Croatia national team.

His calmness in midfield has drawn plenty of comparisons with Los Blancos icon Luka Modric with the 21-year-old tipped as his long term successor.

However, as per reports from Sky Germany via Diario AS, he will not be filling Modric’s role in Madrid, after opting against a move to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid reportedly offered a five year contract to Baturina, but with the option of sending him on a two year loan to another La Liga side, which has apparently scuppered a deal.

The situation could be revisited in 2025, but Baturina is expected to demand a greater first team role, with concerns over the examples of young players who have recently seen their game time reduced after joining Real Madrid.