Martin Baturina
Real Madrid

‘New Luka Modric’ rejects Real Madrid transfer for 2025

Real Madrid have reportedly missed out in their transfer race to sign Dinamo Zagreb Martin Baturina.

Baturina has emerged as a key player in Zagreb alongside a developing role for the Croatia national team.

His calmness in midfield has drawn plenty of comparisons with Los Blancos icon Luka Modric with the 21-year-old tipped as his long term successor.

However, as per reports from Sky Germany via Diario AS, he will not be filling Modric’s role in Madrid, after opting against a move to the Spanish capital.

Luka Modric

Real Madrid reportedly offered a five year contract to Baturina, but with the option of sending him on a two year loan to another La Liga side, which has apparently scuppered a deal.

The situation could be revisited in 2025, but Baturina is expected to demand a greater first team role, with concerns over the examples of young players who have recently seen their game time reduced after joining Real Madrid.

Posted by

Tags La Liga Luka Modric Martin Baturina Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News