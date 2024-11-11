Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has offered an update on the decision to release Lamine Yamal back to Barcelona.

De la Fuente spoke after being presented with the Marca MVP award for the Spanish national team ahead of La Roja’s final games of 2024.

Spain face Denmark in Copenhagen on November 15 before hosting Switzerland in Tenerife three days later.

The major update ahead of the squad meeting up at Las Rozas focuses on Lamine Yamal being forced out of the panel due to an ankle injury.

The call to remove the 17-year-old from de la Fuente’s options came following a joint call between the Barcelona medical staff and RFEF team doctor.

De la Fuente echoed the verdict over Lamine Yamal’s fitness with the best place for him being back in Barcelona to continue to recover before the end of November.

“We have been in contact with Barca since yesterday. Today’s tests show he has an injury and what matters most is the health of the players”, as per reports from Marca.

Bryan Gil has been reward for his consistency at Girona with a call up to replace Lamine Yamal.