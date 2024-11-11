Liverpool are confident Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit for their UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid on November 27.

Alexander-Arnold was forced off after just 25 minutes in the Reds Premier League weekend win over rivals Aston Villa.

The move was a precaution from the league leaders with the England star replaced by Conor Bradley at right back.

As expected, Alexander-Arnold has now withdrawn from the England squad, ahead of their two UEFA Nations League games in the coming days.

However, as per reports from the Liverpool Echo, a low grade hamstring injury has been diagnosed for Alexander-Arnold, and his absence is not expected to stretch beyond two weeks.

Arne Slot could opt against using him before the Real Madrid game to keep him fresh.

A clash with Los Blancos will add further fuel to the debate over Alexander-Arnold’s future at Anfield, with the Spanish giants rumoured to be preparing a free transfer offer for him at the start of 2025.