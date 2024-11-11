Inaki Williams removed from Ghana squad after injury

Inaki Williams has withdrawn from Ghana duty this month due to injury.

Athletic Club contracted the Ghanaian FA to inform them of a tendon injury picked up by Williams in training last week.

He missed the weekend La Liga draw with Real Valladolid and the Black Stars have accepted Athletic Club’s medical update.

As per reports from Marca, an agreement has been reached to allow Williams to miss a flight to Accra, to have the injury assessed by his national team.

Williams will now remain in Bilbao to continue his recovery as part of a host of withdrawals from the Ghana squad in the last 24 hours.

Otto Addo’s team face two crucial games to try and save their chances of qualifying for AFCON 2025 up against Angola and Niger.

Ghana need to win both games to stand any chance of edging out Angola and Sudan in the race to qualify for the tournament in Morocco in December next year.