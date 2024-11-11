Image: Raphinha makes comedy Instagram post following controversial offside decision against Barcelona

Barcelona were furious on Sunday night after they saw what they believe to be a perfectly legal goal disallowed for offside against Real Sociedad. Manager Hansi Flick, who is usually set on avoiding controversy, could not not help himself telling the referee he had got it wrong at half-time, a view he doubled down on in the press conference after.

Lewandowski looked as if he had opened the scoring after 10 minutes against La Real on Sunday night, but the semi-automatic offside disallowed the goal after a lengthy delay. The graphic showing the offside was not broadcast for a further five minutes, and when shown, it had confused the Polish striker’s arm with that of Nayef Aguerd, leading many to ask if it had not confused their feet too.

Flick: "We are responsible for this defeat. We could have played much better, but we only played well in the first 20 minutes." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 10, 2024

Including Raphinha. The Barcelona vice-captain posted an image of the offside on Sunday night together with a picture of some comically long shoes, and tagging Lewandowski in it. The Referees Committee have doubled down on the decision, affirming it is the correct one, although they are yet to provide the image which backs that up.