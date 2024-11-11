German international gains backing amongst Real Madrid hierarchy as January defensive reinforcement

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is likely to move on from the BayArena sooner or later, and it looked like that might be in the summer when his contract expires. Yet Real Madrid‘s desperate need for reinforcements in the backline might mean a January move for him.

According to Diario AS, Tah is one of the options that is been considered by the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu. Given his contract situation, he could be available for a cut-price fee. In addition to showing his quality last season, Tah also has a relationship with Antonio Rudiger from the German national team.

🚨Jonathan Tah has emerged as an option for #RealMadrid in January. (Diario AS) pic.twitter.com/CK1oQGje6n — Football España (@footballespana_) November 11, 2024

As things stand, he would be plan C; ahead of Valentin Gomez and Vitor Reis, young defenders who have been linked to Los Blancos, but behind RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba and Aymeric Laporte at Al-Nassr. Sergio Ramos is not being considered.

Tah has also been linked to Barcelona and Bayern Munich in recent months, but neither are likely to move for him in the winter transfer window. He is also likely to be the cheapest of all the options on the table, which given Los Blancos’ frugal spending on veterans of late, could give him an edge.