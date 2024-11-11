Fede Valverde joins up with Uruguay squad despite fitness concern

Real Madrid star Fede Valverde has landed in Montevideo ahead of two crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Uruguay.

The Los Blancos star will captain his national team at home to Colombia on November 16 followed by a vital trip to Brazil four days later.

Valverde has made the trip despite concerns over his fitness following a demanding start to the campaign in the Spanish capital as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

The 26-year-old has started all 17 of Real Madrid games so far in 2024/25, split across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League action, as injuries mount up in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

However, despite his club’s preference for a rest period, Valverde has answered Uruguay’s call, as they look to edge closer to World Cup qualification.

Uruguay are currently third in the CONMEBOL rankings, with the top six sides securing an automatic spot, as part of their final two games of 2024 before returning to action in March 2025.