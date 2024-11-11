Barcelona positive over Robert Lewandowski’s injury return

Barcelona are confident Robert Lewandowski will not miss any games due to a back injury.

Ahead of the incoming international break, Barcelona confirmed two injury setbacks, following their 1-0 La Liga loss at Real Sociedad.

Lamine Yamal has been ruled out for 2-3 weeks with an ankle problem with a back issue sidelining Lewandowski.

Both players have withdrawn from international duty with Spain and Poland calling up replacements for UEFA Nations League duty.

Whilst the prognosis on Lamine Yamal is not a major worry, he will miss games, but Lewandowski may not.

As per the latest from Marca, Lewandowski should have no issue to be fit for the clash with Celta Vigo on November 23, with the veteran striker set for some rest and rehabilitation in the coming days.

No international duty will also offer the 36-year-old forward a much needed a chance to recharge his batteries after netting 19 goals in 17 games so far this season in Catalonia.