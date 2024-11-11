Barcelona intensify scouting of 17-year-old Segunda starlet out of contract next summer

Barcelona have once again looked to La Masia this season to bulk out their squad, and the pathway to the first team is as clear as it has been in some time. The Blaugrana are still looking to recruit some of the brighter talents in Spain though.

According to Relevo, that includes Antonito of Malaga. The 17-year-old, famous for playing a key role in their promotion last season from the third tier, is a fan favourite at La Rosaleda, and the winger has started his first year in professional football in fine form. The teenage star has 3 goals and 3 assists in 12 Segunda appearances, but has started just over half off their games.

However over the weekend he was whistled by the home fans at La Rosaleda, after he was brought on in the 79th minute against Cartagena. Antonito is out of contract next summer, and has rejected Malaga’s latest contract offer. Already on Barcelona’s radar, Antonio Cordero as is his full name, they have upped their scouting efforts this season, and the fact that Pini Zahavi became his agent this past summer is seen as a move that opens the door to a move to Catalonia.

Malaga’s pitch to Cordero is that by staying in Andalusia, he will receive regular professional football, rather than at Barca Atletic, where he would be in the third tier as things stand.

The left winger is certainly one of the brighter talents in Spanish football, and is already in the Spain under-19s side. It is a position that lacks particular depth for Barcelona too, with Ansu Fati struggling to show much. Barcelona and Hansi Flick have shown they will give chances to those who prove they are good enough, and it’s a stronger pitch than most big clubs can offer.