Barcelona confirm major double injury blow as Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski are ruled out

Barcelona’s defeat to Real Sociedad continues to look more and more costly, as their top goalscorer and their most creative player have been ruled out in the aftermath. The Blaugrana have confirmed Robert Lewandowski has a back injury, while Lamine Yamal is suffering from an ankle problem.

The Polish striker will not travel with his international side, after he suffered a knock to his back during their clash on Sunday night – Lewandowski is expected to be out for around 10 days, say the club. Teenage star Lamine Yamal will miss around two to three weeks, as he is dealing with an ankle issue, relating to either his ligaments or a membrane. He will also be out of Spain duty, as they face Denmark and Switzerland in the Nations League.

Lewandowski should be back in time for Barcelona’s next game, a tricky away trip to Celta Vigo at Balaidos. There is more concern over Lamine Yamal’s fitness for the next clashes, who could miss that game, as well as their Champions League clash with Brest, and their home tie with Las Palmas, depending on his recovery. The teenage winger should return for their trip to Son Moix to face RCD Mallorca on the 4th of December.

Lamine Yamal sat out Barcelona’s loss to La Real, and the effects were obvious, as they struggled to overcome the Basque pressure being applied to them. His importance to their attacking system is obvious, and given their two defeats in La Liga this season have come without him starting, any game without him looks a tricky assignment now.