Villarreal keen to launch January bid to re-sign attacker from Wolves

Villarreal had already been looking to add another attacker to their squad for the second half of this season, but with it now being confirmed that Ilias Akhomach suffered a complete tear of his anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday’s victory against Alaves, that desire has now heightened for the high-flying La Liga side.

Club officials have already started scouring the market, and a familiar face has emerged as a leading target: Goncalo Guedes. The 27-year-old spent the first half of 2024 at La Ceramica, and according to Relevo, Villarreal want to bring him back on another loan deal.

Guedes would also be the favourite of Villarreal head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral, which whom he has a very good relationship. They were united when the Portuguese attacker joined in January, and 12 months on, they could be re-united.

Even before Ilias’ injury, Villarreal bosses were concerned about the physical problems suffered by the likes of Ayoze Perez and Gerard Moreno this season, which is why another option has been wanted. It remains to be seen whether Guedes is that player that is pursued during the winter transfer window.