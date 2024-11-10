Two Premier League defenders added to Real Madrid shortlist ahead of expected January move

After it was confirmed that Eder Militao would miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season after suffering his second anterior cruciate ligament rupture in 15 months, Real Madrid have now decided to go all-in on signing a new central defender during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Several names have already been linked, including RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba and Spanish international Aymeric Laporte. Real Madrid have also looked to the Premier League, where two players have caught their eye.

As per CaughtOffside, Tottenham Hotspur and Argentina star Cristian Romero is well-liked by Real Madrid bosses, who are believed to see him as a leading candidate. Furthermore, they also hold interest in Jarrad Branthwaite, who currently plays for Everton.

The possible signing of Branthwaite would be in line with Real Madrid’s transfer policy of targeting younger players, although given their current situation, a more established star may be what is needed. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how is sought in January.