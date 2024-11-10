Sergio Regulion ready to cancel Tottenham contract to seal La Liga return

Spain international Sergio Reguilon is prepared to cancel his Tottenham contract to force an exit in the January transfer window.

Reguilon is out of favour in North London after returning from loan spells at Premier League duo Manchester United and Brentford last season.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has not given the 27-year-old a single minute of game time in any competition in this campaign and he is desperate to leave at the start of 2025.

His contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 season, and Spurs will not be offering a renewal, asthey are ready to offload him in January.

As per the latest update from Caught Offside, Reguilon has asked the club to release him at the start of the year, with Sevilla and Getafe both interested in him.

With neither side likely to pay a transfer fee for the defender, a contract cancellation might be the best option, to allow for a salary reduction.