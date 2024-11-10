Report details Barcelona’s failed attempt to sign Martin Zubimendi as Sergio Busquets successor

On Sunday, Barcelona will come face-to-face with Martin Zubimendi, whom they were heavily linked with signing on multiple occasions during the tenure of previous head coach Xavi Hernandez. The 25-year-old will be aiming to help Real Sociedad upset the La Liga leaders, who are going for their eighth win in a row across all competitions.

Once Eric García returns from injury, he'll be used as a centre-back rather than a pivot. With the midfield overcrowded, the defense could use more options, as Sergi Domínguez is currently the only backup for the Pau Cubarsí–Iñigo Martínez pairing. @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/o5GeorZP3H — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 10, 2024

Since Hansi Flick’s arrival, the option of signing Zubimendi has been taken off the table altogether, with Marc Casado and Marc Bernal having instead been incorporated into the first team. As it turns out, it was Xavi that was desperate to bring the La Real man to Catalonia.

As reported by Relevo, Xavi demanded that Barcelona move for Zubimendi immediately after Sergio Busquets left the club in 2023. Contacts were made, but nothing worked out – not only because of the club’s financial constraints, but also the player’s negative response.

Zubimendi continues to be linked with a move away from Real Sociedad, albeit it is now multiple Premier League clubs that have him in their sight. Barcelona have moved on from him, and they will hope to get the better of him at the Reale Arena on Sunday.