Real Madrid to be without important trio for Liverpool showdown as injury diagnoses revealed

Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Osasuna was bittersweet for Real Madrid. They have lost Eder Militao for the remainder of the season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture for the second time in 15 months – not only that. Rodrygo Goes and Lucas Vazquez also sustained injuries during the match.

Rodrygo has been forced to withdraw from Brazil’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers because he picked up a hamstring injury in the early stages of Saturday’s match. Diario AS say that he will be out of action for at least one month, while in Lucas’ case, he’ll be unavailable for three weeks after he hurt his adductor.

It means that all three players are projected to miss Real Madrid’s next Champions League fixture, which so happens to be against Liverpool at Anfield. Carlo Ancelotti will be desperately trying to figure out a solution, especially at right-back where he now no longer as a natural option, aside from 17-year-old Jesus Fortea.