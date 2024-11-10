Real Madrid star fuels transfer rumours after being spotted at Real Betis-Celta Vigo

During the final few days of the summer transfer window, Dani Ceballos was strongly linked with a move away from Real Madrid. It was Real Betis that tried to sign him, although a deal was eventually ruled out because of the asking price that had been set by Los Blancos.

Despite this, Betis’ interest has surely remained, and Ceballos himself is also likely to be thinking about a move because of his diminished squad status at Real Madrid. Since returning from injury at the start of October, he has not been afforded a place in the starting line-up, and he has only played a handful of minutes off the bench too.

On the back of not playing any minutes against Osasuna on Saturday, Ceballos has appeared to fuel transfer speculation 24 hours later as he was spotted at Real Betis’ La Liga match against Celta Vigo, as per Diario AS.

💚 ¡CEBALLOS, presente en el Villamarín para ver el Betis – Celta! #LALIGAEASPORTS 🎥 @GonzaloTortosa pic.twitter.com/RaMy5uiCyF — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 10, 2024

It’s unlikely that Real Madrid will consider letting Ceballos leave in January given their ongoing injury crisis, but a deal with Betis could end up happening next summer.