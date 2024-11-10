Real Madrid distrust in coach deepens after three more injury problems

Real Madrid have been consistently plagued by injuries over the last 15 months, and these problems show so signs of stopping. During Saturday’s 4-0 victory against Osasuna, three more players were struck down – the most serious case is Eder Militao, who will miss the remainder of the season after suffering another anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

Already this season, Real Madrid players have suffered 25 injuries between them, and this has seen trust in fitness coach Antonio Pintus drop to an all-time low. According to Relevo, there are some within Carlo Ancelotti’s squad that do not hide their lack of faith in the methods used by the 62-year-old.

Pressure has been building on Pintus because of Real Madrid’s injury crisis, and it will only increase now. It’s becoming clear that he is losing faith within the first team squad, although for the time being at least, it does not appear likely that he will be asked to leave the club.