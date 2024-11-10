Real Madrid star Andriy Lunin withdraws from Ukraine duty

Real Madrid goal keeper Andriy Lunin has withdrawn from the Ukraine squad due to personal reasons.

Lunin has started the last three successive Los Blancos games, with No.1 Thibaut Courtois sidelined through injury, but he will now remain in Madrid next week.

The Los Blancos back up stopper has stepped in twice this season, with Courtois struggling for consistent fitness, with three clean sheets from five starts.

As per reports from Marca, Lunin spoke with Ukraine head coach Serhiy Rebro after the 4-0 weekend win over Osasuna in Madrid.

Dmitry Riznyk will now step in as cover for Lunin for the upcoming games after the 25-year-old missed the October window due to a virus.

Ukraine face two UEFA Nations League games in the coming days as they head to Georgia on November 16 before travelling to Albania three days later.

Rebrov’s side need a major turnaround in form to avoid relegation from League B after picking up just four points from four games so far in 2024.