Predicted Teams Real Sociedad-Barcelona: Lamine Yamal to be rested, Ansu Fati earns rare start

Real Madrid’s victory against Osasuna on Saturday has cut Barcelona’s lead at the top of La Liga to six points, although that nine-point buffer can be re-established on Sunday evening when the Catalans take on Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena.

Barcelona have won their last seven matches across all competitions, and they are hoping to make it eight before the final international break of 2024. And according to Marca, Hansi Flick is planning a number of changes from the side that defeated Crvena Zvedza in midweek.

The big one would see Lamine Yamal dropped to the bench, as he is suffering with minor discomfort. Ansu Fati would be his replacement, while Fermin Lopez would come in for Frenkie de Jong, who started his first start in over six months during the week. Furthermore, Alejandro Balde is to return in place of Gerard Martin.

La Real were also in midweek action, as they lost 2-1 away at Viktoria Plzen. Imanol Alguacil is expected to make only one change from that team, with Brais Mendez returning in place of Orri Oskarsson.

Real Sociedad may have had a tough start to the 2024-25 season, but Barcelona’s task of winning in Donostia-San Sebastian will be made no easier because of it. The encounter promises to be a very competitive one.