Pedri not dwelling on Barcelona shock loss at Real Sociedad

Barcelona’s seven game winning streak came to an end with a low key 1-0 La Liga defeat away at Real Sociedad.

La Blaugrana struggled for fluency in San Sebastian which featured zero shots on target for the away team and an xG of 0.64.

Defeat in the Basque Country means the title gap ahead of Real Madrid remains at six points, as the November international break kicks off, with Los Blancos playing a game less.

Hansi Flick will utilise the break to assess his squad but the majority of his team will head away with their national teams.

Midfield star Pedri refused to focus on the negatives at full time, despite the result, with the Spain star confident Barcelona will quickly bounce back.

“We must learn from our mistakes, we have to keep going. Real Sociedad pressed us well and it was difficult for us attack,” he said after the game.

“We weren’t accurate enough. I had a chance to score that I shouldn’t have missed. It will be a one day kind of thing. I’m not worried.”

Barcelona return to action on November 23 at Celta Vigo before a UEFA Champions League home clash with Stade Brest three days later.

Lamine Yamal was spotted in the stands during the game with Flick confirming he is not sure when the 17-year-old will return from an ankle injury.

