Liverpool given ‘green light’ on Aurelien Tchouameni deal

Liverpool have received a transfer boost in their race to sign Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Premier League giants have been alerted over the French international potentially looking leave Madrid for a fresh challenge either in January or next summer.

Los Blancos are looking to shuffle their squad with new faces in 2025 and Tchouameni is viewed as possibly expendable in the Spanish capital.

That could fit perfectly for Liverpool with the Reds looking to bring in a new midfielder after missing out on Spain star Martin Zubimendi in August.

The latest update indicates Liverpool will drive a hard bargain in potential negotiations with an opening offer of £50m ready to be tabled to Real Madrid.

As per reports from Football365, Liverpool have now been given the ‘green light’ to make a bid, with Tchouameni rumoured to be upset by boos directed at him by the Real Madrid fans this month.

Liverpool will not meet Real Madrid’s £100m asking price but a compromise deal is an option for both clubs.