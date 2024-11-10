Sunday’s La Liga action featured a vital win for Girona at Getafe as Athletic Club snatched a draw at Real Valladolid.

Real Betis scored in added time to draw with Celta Vigo as league leaders Barcelona lost at Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid won in Mallorca.

Here’s how the action played out…

Real Betis 2-2 Celta Vigo

Real Betis edged their unbeaten record to four successive La Liga games as they seized a late draw in Sevilla.

The goals rained down throughout in Vigo as Javi Rodriguez volleyed home a superb opener for the hosts in his first ever La Liga goal.

Vitor Roque’s smartly taken finished levelled the contest before the break in his third league goal of the campaign.

Both sides had chances to edge ahead after the restart, before Anastasios Douvikas steered home from close range on 81 minutes.

The visitors go ahead again 👊 Tasos Douvikas finishes off a nice move to give Celta the lead against Real Betis 🔵 pic.twitter.com/eyBEbeg1xn — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 10, 2024

However, there was to be one final twist in added time, as Marc Bartra stayed forward, to head home an equaliser for Los Verdiblancos.

Getafe 0-1 Girona

Getafe’s winless run in La Liga action has increased to five games as they lost in Madrid to Girona.

Chances were few and far between early on, with Getafe seeing a penalty call overruled by VAR, before Yangel Herrera headed Girona in front.

Segundo gol de Yangel Herrera en la temporada. Ambos de cabeza. Que llegue pleno a la doble fecha 🙏pic.twitter.com/YMAuS30jRW — Маnu Gutiérrez (@ManuSportsVE) November 10, 2024

Getafe rallied after the restart with Girona indebted to goal keeper Paulo Gazzaniga for a string of crucial saves late on.

Real Valladolid 1-1 Athletic Club

Athletic Club head into the November break six games unbeaten as their run was saved by a late Gorka Guruzeta equaliser in Valladolid.

The contest was a slow burner overall as Raul Moro headed home for the hosts with 12 minutes to play.

However, their Basque visitors showed grit late on, as substitute Guruzeta flicked home a spectacular equaliser in added time.

What a goal by Gorka Guruzeta 🤯 The Athletic Club man with an incredible improvised finish to rescue a point for his side against Real Valladolid tonight 🦁 pic.twitter.com/xaOF5iyw3W — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 10, 2024

