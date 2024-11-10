Gorka Guruzeta
La Liga

La Liga Round Up: Athletic Club snatch Real Valladolid draw as Girona win at Getafe

Sunday’s La Liga action featured a vital win for Girona at Getafe as Athletic Club snatched a draw at Real Valladolid.

Real Betis scored in added time to draw with Celta Vigo as league leaders Barcelona lost at Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid won in Mallorca.

Here’s how the action played out…

Real Betis 2-2 Celta Vigo

Real Betis edged their unbeaten record to four successive La Liga games as they seized a late draw in Sevilla.

The goals rained down throughout in Vigo as Javi Rodriguez volleyed home a superb opener for the hosts in his first ever La Liga goal.

Vitor Roque’s smartly taken finished levelled the contest before the break in his third league goal of the campaign.

Both sides had chances to edge ahead after the restart, before Anastasios Douvikas steered home from close range on 81 minutes.

However, there was to be one final twist in added time, as Marc Bartra stayed forward, to head home an equaliser for Los Verdiblancos.

Getafe 0-1 Girona

Getafe’s winless run in La Liga action has increased to five games as they lost in Madrid to Girona.

Chances were few and far between early on, with Getafe seeing a penalty call overruled by VAR, before Yangel Herrera headed Girona in front.

Getafe rallied after the restart with Girona indebted to goal keeper Paulo Gazzaniga for a string of crucial saves late on.

Real Valladolid 1-1 Athletic Club

Athletic Club head into the November break six games unbeaten as their run was saved by a late Gorka Guruzeta equaliser in Valladolid.

The contest was a slow burner overall as Raul Moro headed home for the hosts with 12 minutes to play.

However, their Basque visitors showed grit late on, as substitute Guruzeta flicked home a spectacular equaliser in added time.

