Julian Alvarez extends Atletico Madrid’s winning streak at Mallorca

Atletico Madrid head into the November international break on the back of a four game winning run in all competitions.

Los Rojiblancos move up to third in the table after 13 games played with successive league wins via three points in Mallorca.

The hosts marginally edged the opening stages as Atletico Madrid held their nerve until half time.

The lack of chances continued at both ends after the restart, and the visitors made the most of their one opening, as Julian Alvarez continued his strong recent form in front of goal.

Mallorca failed to deal with a long clearance from a free kick on the edge of Atletico Madrid’s box and Giuliano Simeone’s persistence forced a routine finish for Alvarez.

🔴⚪️🕷️ Julián Álvarez scores his 7th goal as Atlético Madrid player, key one for Cholo Simeone’s team to win today. pic.twitter.com/xg7NfiNg4P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 10, 2024

Julián Alvarez opens the scoring 🇦🇷 Giuliano Simeone with some brilliant work on the break to set up his compatriot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TIXmf7uDbT — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 10, 2024

That goal opened up the contest in the closing stages as the visitors were forced to dig in to battle over the line to a win.

Atletico Madrid return to action on November 23 at home to Alaves.

Images via Getty Images / One Football