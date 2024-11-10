Julian Alvarez
Atletico Madrid Mallorca

Julian Alvarez extends Atletico Madrid’s winning streak at Mallorca

Atletico Madrid head into the November international break on the back of a four game winning run in all competitions.

Los Rojiblancos move up to third in the table after 13 games played with successive league wins via three points in Mallorca.

The hosts marginally edged the opening stages as Atletico Madrid held their nerve until half time.

The lack of chances continued at both ends after the restart, and the visitors made the most of their one opening, as Julian Alvarez continued his strong recent form in front of goal.

Mallorca failed to deal with a long clearance from a free kick on the edge of Atletico Madrid’s box and Giuliano Simeone’s persistence forced a routine finish for Alvarez.

 

That goal opened up the contest in the closing stages as the visitors were forced to dig in to battle over the line to a win.

Atletico Madrid return to action on November 23 at home to Alaves.

