Hansi Flick expects Lamine Yamal to miss Spain duty amid injury scare

Hansi Flick offered a post game update on Lamine Yamal after his absence in the 1-0 La Liga loss at Real Sociedad.

Flick’s charges return to Catalonia after a first league defeat at the Estadio Anoeta since 2016 with their seven game winning streak broken.

The result means the gap at the top of the table remains at six points in Barcelona’s favour ahead of the international break.

Lamine Yamal was a notable absence in Barcelona’s starting XI as Flick made a late call not to risk him due to an ankle injury.

The 17-year-old was in the stands to watch his team lose and Flick was asked about his fitness status at full time alongside the controversial VAR call to disallow Robert Lewandowski’s first half goal.

“I told the referee it was a goal and it was the wrong decision to rule it out. It wasn’t offside. If it had been valid, it would’ve been a different match, but it wasn’t our day,” he said after the game.

“We missed Lamine today, which is normal, I don’t know if he will be back straight after the international break.

“I think the doctors will ask for Lamine not to play for the national team. We will speak to the RFEF. If he could’ve played tonight, he would have, but there was no other option. I hope the right thing will be done.”

A call on Lamine Yamal joining up with Spain will be made in the coming days, ahead of a UEFA Nations League double header against Denmark on November 15, before a final game of 2024 with Switzerland three days later in Tenerife.