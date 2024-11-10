Girona keen on move for talented Athletic Club goalkeeper

Girona have not had a very good season up until this stage. Michel Sanchez’s side sit in a lowly 12th position in La Liga, and they have also lost three of their four league phase matches in the Champions League. It’s in defence that the Catalans have particularly struggled, with 25 goals conceded in 16 games across both competitions.

Paulo Gazzaniga has not done overly bad, but he is also seen as a weak link within the Girona squad. Backup goalkeeper Pau Lopez has not been able to challenge him either, and it could be that a new signing is sought in 2025.

According to FOX Sports (via ED), Girona are one of the clubs that have registered their interest in Alex Padilla, who has performed well when called upon by Athletic Club this season. However, his chances of making anymore first team appearances will be limited when Unai Simon returns in the next couple of months.

Padilla may seek a move away in 2025 with a view to more regular first team football. Girona could offer that, although the Mexican youngster is also wanted by Benfica and Juventus.