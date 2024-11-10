Girona injury woes continue as key defender misses out against Getafe with calf problem

Girona have had a very difficult start to the 2024-25 season, and injuries have played a large part in their struggles. Michel Sanchez had hoped to have the likes of Viktor Tsygankov and Ivan Martin back for Sunday’s trip to Getafe, but both were unable to receive the medical green light in time to travel. To make matters worse, there has been another casualty.

On Saturday, Michel named a 20-man squad for the Getafe fixture, which included six youth team players. Meanwhile, it did not include Ladislav Krejci, who misses out as he is suffering with a calf injury.

🏥 COMUNICAT MÈDIC | Krejčí és baixa per aquest partit per una lesió intramuscular al soli. — Girona FC (@GironaFC) November 9, 2024

Krejci has been a nailed starter for Girona in recent weeks, largely because of injuries. He’s performed well, although he had a tough game in midweek against PSV Eindhoven as he scored an own goal in the 4-0 defeat. Nevertheless, his absence is a problem for the Catalans, although they do have Daley Blind, David Lopez and Juanpe as senior options in central defence.