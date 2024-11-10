Florentino Perez rules out move for Real Madrid club legend amid ongoing injury crisis

Eder Militao’s season-ending ACL injury has left Real Madrid in serious trouble at centre-back. As things stand, Carlo Ancelotti only has Antonio Rudiger as a senior option in the position, given that he has discarded Jesus Vallejo from his thinking. In the cases of David Alaba, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Carvajal, who are the other three players to have played in central defence in recent times, they are all injured too.

Real Madrid have been debating whether to go to the market immediately or wait until the winter transfer window opens in January. If they were to go now, the only realistic signing is Sergio Ramos, although Diario AS say that Florentino Perez has ruled out the option of bringing the 38-year-old back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The relationship between Ramos and Perez was broken during the final stages of the former’s time at Real Madrid, which ended in 2021. It means that a move is practically ruled out, although this is not a feeling shared by the remainder of the club’s board of directors, so it is not completed closed yet.