Federico Valverde to be converted into makeshift defender amid Real Madrid injury crisis

Real Madrid are in the midst of a serious injury crisis, especially in regards to their defensive options. Currently, Carlo Ancelotti only has four senior defenders that are fit and available: Antonio Rudiger, Jesus Vallejo, Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia. However, Vallejo is not counted on, and it’s unlikely that will change despite confirmation coming that Eder Militao will be out for the remainder of the season.

Of the four players listed above, none can play right-back (both Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are injured). This is a serious problem for Ancelotti, who will be forced into an uncomfortable situation in the coming weeks.

Lucas will be out for three weeks after suffering an adductor injury against Osasuna on Saturday, and according to Relevo, Federico Valverde will be Real Madrid’s first-choice right-back until he returns. His understudy is expected to be Jesus Fortea, who is only 17 years of age.

Real Madrid face Leganes and Liverpool during Lucas’ absence period, and Valverde is likely to start at right-back in both matches. This is far from ideal, although the Uruguayan will no doubt adapt to the position with ease, as he has proven himself to be incredibly versatile in the last couple of years,