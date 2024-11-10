Barcelona star completes first phase of recovery two months after sustaining ACL injury

Just over two months ago, Barcelona were rocked by their first serious injury of the season. Marc Bernal, who had made a very impressive start to life in the first team after being promoted from the youth categories during the summer, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament whilst playing against Rayo Vallecano.

Bernal will almost certainly miss the remainder of this season, with the plan being for him to be back in time for the start of the 2025-26 campaign. So far, he is on track to do so, and Sport have reported that the 17-year-old has completed the first phase of his recovery – he no longer needs crutches.

Marc Bernal has completed the first phase of his recovery, leaving his crutches behind and beginning pool therapy sessions. He’s also moved back to La Masia, no longer needing the hotel near Ciutat Esportiva where he initially stayed. Bernal is aiming to be ready for pre-season.… pic.twitter.com/XDNgu4OO1k — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 10, 2024

Bernal’s desire is to return for pre-season, but Barcelona will not rush him back. Like with Gavi, those at the Catalan club understand that it will be a very slow process, meaning that patience is key. However, there is also confidence that the teenager can return as good as new when he does return.