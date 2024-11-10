Barcelona’s La Liga title charge dented by La Real defeat

Barcelona move into the November international break on the back of a 1-0 La Liga defeat at Real Sociedad.

La Blaugrana landed in San Sebastian on the back of a seven-game winning streak across all competitions as they looked to ease away in the title race.

However, their momentum was disrupted early on as Robert Lewandowski saw a goal ruled out by VAR, and Sheraldo Becker slotted the hosts in front.

Real Sociedad go ahead! 🔵⚪ Sheraldo Becker with a lovely finish to give his side the lead against Barcelona 👏 pic.twitter.com/M18PyTsjsL — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 10, 2024

Mikel Oyarzabal missed a huge chance to to double the home side’s lead before the interval but the Barcelona rally never materialised.

Oyarzabal missed another opening in the second period, but Barcelona’s performance remained flat in the closing stages, and the hosts were good value for a deserved win.

Defeat at the Estadio Anoeta ends Barcelona’s four game winning run away at La Real, to keep the title gap at six points, with second place Real Madrid playing a game less.

