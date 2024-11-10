Barcelona icon Carles Puyol on current star – “He is one of the best in the world”

In the next few weeks, Barcelona are hoping to recover the services of Ronald Araujo, who has been unavailable since suffering a high-grade hamstring tear whilst playing in the Copa America in July. It has been almost five months since then, and the 25-year-old is now reported to be in the final stages of his recovery.

Official: Héctor Fort has lower back pain, and will miss today's game. @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/e2MdJbq3lE — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 10, 2024

Araujo has not been overly missed by Barcelona, who have had a sensational start to the 2024-25 season. Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez have developed a very strong partnership in recent months, but for club legend Carles Puyol, the Uruguayan has to be a starter once he is up to speed (via Sport).

“For me, he is a very good player. He is one of the best defenders in the world. I think everyone has to make their career, but we can have similarities in terms of the game.”

Breaking back into the Barcelona starting line-up will not be easy for Araujo, but it will be interesting to see how he gets on in Hansi Flick’s system.