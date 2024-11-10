Barcelona duo passed fit for Real Sociedad clash after minor scares, one player ruled out with injury

On Sunday, Barcelona are gunning for an eighth victory in a row across all competitions. Hansi Flick’s all-conquering side travel to Donostia-San Sebastian to take on Real Sociedad, and while they will do so without the likes of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres, they will have Pau Cubarsi and Dani Olmo available.

Cubarsi’s involvement against La Real had been in doubt after he sustained a nasty blow to his face during Barcelona’s midweek victory over Crvena Zvedza, while Olmo has been suffering with a stomach illness in the last 48 hours. However, both players have been given the medical green light.

On top of the aforementioned absentees, Barcelona will also be without Hector Fort against La Real after the club confirmed that he is suffering with lower back pain. The teenager was not expected to start anyway, but he will now not be at the disposal of Flick.