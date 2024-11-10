Trent Alexander-Arnold
Barcelona opt against Trent Alexander-Arnold move to prioritise Lamine Yamal’s development

Image via Carl Recine/Getty Images

Barcelona will not make a 2025 free transfer offer for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

La Blaugrana have reportedly expressed an interest in the England international as his contract ticks down on Merseyside.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the 2024/25 season with talks ongoing over a potential renewal.

Liverpool are keen to keep him at the club, but the Premier League leaders are pragmatic over a possible exit, with Real Madrid the front runners to sign him.

Barcelona’s finances dictate how a free transfer would be their only option but as per reports from Football365, they have now opted out.

The key reason behind the new stance focuses on ensuring Lamine Yamal continues to develop as a world class talent.

Barcelona prefer to keep Jules Kounde as the right back behind Lamine Yamal, with Alexander-Arnold viewed as too much of a defensive risk, who does not offer the 17-year-old enough scope to flourish.

