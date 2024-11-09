“We’ll see how he is tomorrow” – Hansi Flick confirms Barcelona doubts about Lamine Yamal

On Sunday, Barcelona will be gunning for eight wins in a row. La Liga’s pace-setters will make the trip to Donostia-San Sebastian to take on Real Sociedad, whom they have defeated in their last two meetings.

Hansi Flick has spoken to the media ahead of the match (via MD), and he addressed the difficult of the task at hand for his side on Sunday evening.

“We want to win every game. Now we play against Real Sociedad and I really like how they play. They are a technical team and very intelligent. It will be an interesting match tomorrow.”

Flick also spoke on the injury concerns that Barcelona are facing ahead of their final match before the international break, with Pau Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo having all been affected in recent days.

“I think Pau will be fine, he has trained the whole session. Lamine has done specific strength training and we’ll see how he is tomorrow. Dani has had stomach problems since last night, but with medication I hope he will be ready for tomorrow.”