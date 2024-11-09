WATCH: Vinicius Junior doubles up as Real Madrid make it 3-0 against Osasuna

After back-to-back defeats against Barcelona and AC Milan, Real Madrid desperate needed to return to winning ways against Osasuna. Fortunately, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are well on course to doing that, as they are now 3-0 up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was Vinicius Junior that broke the deadlock for the reigning champions, and that was added to soon after by Jude Bellingham. The third goal has arrived just beyond the hour mark, and it’s the Brazilian winger that has notched his second of the afternoon.

It is a wonderful breakaway goal from Real Madrid. Andriy Lunin’s kick was inch-perfect, and Vinicius did wonderfully well to show composure to take the ball around Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera, before finishing into the empty net.

That will be the three points safe for Real Madrid, as they prepare to close back to within six of La Liga leaders Barcelona. There’s no doubt that this result was needed.