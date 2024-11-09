WATCH: Vinicius Junior completes marvellous hat-trick as Real Madrid go 4-0 up over Osasuna

Real Madrid are bouncing back from the consecutive defeats against Barcelona and AC Milan in fine style. Carlo Ancelotti’s side needed a result at home to Osasuna, and they are getting it in convincing fashion as they are now 4-0 up.

Vinicius Junior got the ball rolling early on for the reigning champions, and Jude Bellingham would add the second just before half time. Vinicius would grab his second of the afternoon on the hour mark, and not too long after, he has now completed his hat-trick – the second of the season for the Brazilian superstar, after scoring one against Borussia Dortmund last month.

VINICIUS JR HAS SCORED A HAT-TRICK! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FWqqD78KBy — TC (@totalcristiano) November 9, 2024

Real Madrid will be seriously concerned about the injury problems that they’ve suffered during this match, especially the one for Eder Militao. However, in the here and now, it is a very encouraging display from Ancelotti’s men, as they prepare to go back to within six points of Barcelona.