WATCH: Jude Bellingham ends goalless streak as Real Madrid double advantage over Osasuna

Real Madrid have had a far-from-straightforward first half in their match against Osasuna, but it is now certain that they will take a significant advantage into the interval at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti’s side had taken the lead not too long ago, and it has now been doubled.

Vinicius Junior scored the opener, with that coming from a Jude Bellingham assist, and the English midfielder has now got on the scoresheet himself to make it 2-0. It is a wonderful assist from young defender Raul Asencio, whose lofted through pass allowed the Bellingham to lob the ball over Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.

Relief for Jude Bellingham! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The Englishman lobs the goalkeeper and scores his first goal of the season 👏 pic.twitter.com/HRO9mkZFel — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 9, 2024

Real Madrid really needed a response after the back-to-back defeats against Barcelona and AC Milan, and despite the injury blows to Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao, they are on course to get themselves back on track. The aim for Carlo Ancelotti will be to see this out without any further complications.