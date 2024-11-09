Tottenham eye La Liga star as potential Pedro Porro replacement

Tottenham are reportedly considering a transfer move for Rayo Vallecano defender Andrei Ratiu.

Spurs are rumoured to be concerned over the future of current right back Pedro Porro amid rumoured interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Los Blancos have lined up the former Sporting Lisbon defender as a Plan B pick if they fail to land Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool.

City are looking at Porro as a long term option to come in for Walker and Spurs are preparing for summer bids on the 25-year-old.

As a result, Ange Postecoglou is keeping his options open on a replacement, with Ratiu impressing in Vallecas since his 2023 move from Huesca.

Reports from Fichajes.net indicate Ratiu has a €25m release clause in his contract at Rayo and the club could accept a lower fee if Spurs move quickly.

Losing Ratiu would be a blow for Rayo but it could allow for squad improvements elsewhere for the 2025/26 season.