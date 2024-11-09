Rodrygo ruled out of Brazil camp with Eder Militao’s season over

Real Madrid duo Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao will miss out on Brazil duty this month due to injury.

The pair were included in the Samba Boys panel for their 2026 FIFA World Cup double header against Venezuela and Uruguay this month.

However, injuries have hit for both players, with Militao ruled out after suffering a second anterior cruciate ligament tear in 15 months.

Militao will not feature again this season with Rodrygo sidelined for at least a month due to a thigh injury after he was also forced off in the 4-0 La Liga win over Osasuna.

Los Blancos are hopeful Rodrygo can play again before the end of 2024 but Brazil have moved swiftly to call up replacements.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Flamengo defender Leo Ortiz will step in to cover for Militao with Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli the option to replace Rodrygo in Dorvial Junior’s squad which links up next week.