Rodri makes Real Madrid point over Ballon d’Or success

The 2024 Ballon d’Or vote continues to cause controversy for Real Madrid.

French outlet L’Equipe confirmed the final data behind how the voting played out as Los Blancos star Vinicius Junior finished second.

The ceremony was memorably thrown into chaos on October 28 as Real Madrid opted for a sensational boycott of the awards after being informed of Vinicius not winning it.

The final tallies show how close the race was between eventual winner Rodri and Vinicius Jr with the former edging the race by just 41 votes as per France Football.

Rodri spoke to FF about his delight at winning the award for the first time in his career and his reaction to Real Madrid’s bizarre stance over Vinicius Jr.”

“When your value is recognised at a very high level, final winner or not, it’s good to come”, he said.

“Knowing how to win but also knowing how to lose is important. This year, with my injury and the rehabilitation, this event was like a breath of fresh air. When I made the decision to go, it was a superb evening.”

The Manchester City midfield lynchpin has stayed in Spain, as part of the next phase of his injury rehabilitation programme, as he remains sidelined until at least June following knee surgery last month.