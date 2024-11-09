Real confirm season-ending injury for Eder Militao

Real Madrid have confirmed Eder Militao will undergo knee surgery in the coming days with his season now confirmed as over.

The Brazilian international faces another nine months on the sidelines after suffering a second anterior cruciate ligament tear in 15 months.

Militao battled back to full fitness, following the first major injury, which happened against Athletic Club back in August 2023, and he will now begin a new road to recovery.

The defender was stretchered off in Real Madrid’s 4-0 La Liga win over Osasuna as they returning to winning ways in La Liga.

However, the post game mood was dominated by updates on Militao’s condition, with club now stating their move for surgery.

Carlo Ancelotti has previously indicated a willingness to dip into the January transfer market, and another defensive absence makes a move almost certain t the start of 2025, with reserve team player Raul Asencio coming on for Militao against Osasuna.