Real Madrid fearing sixth ACL rupture in 15 months after key defender struck down

Real Madrid may be leading 2-0 at half time against Osasuna, but it has not been an overly good opening 45 minutes in the grand scheme of things. The reason? Carlo Ancelotti has seen three of his players struck down with injuries, and undoubtedly the most serious has happened to Eder Militao.

In the 26th minute, Militao fell to the ground in agony while holding his knee, similarly to how Dani Carvajal did against Villarreal last month. He could not walk, and a stretcher was needed to remove him from the field of play at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per Relevo, Real Madrid are fearing that it is another anterior cruciate ligament rupture for Militao – his second in 15 months (first happened vs Athletic Club in August 2023). Not only that, it would also be the first team’s sixth in the same period, after similar cases for Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Joan Martinez and Carvajal.

Militao will undergo medical examinations in the coming days, at which point a clearer picture can be formed by Real Madrid. However, the signs do not look good.