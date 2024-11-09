Real Madrid plan Aymeric Laporte move to ease defensive crisis

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a January transfer move for Spain international Aymeric Laporte as per Diario AS.

Los Blancos are expected to dip into the mid-season market due to a growing defensive crisis in their defence this season.

A fresh knee injury for Eder Militao will sideline him for the remainder of the season with Dani Carvajal’s campaign already over.

That has left Real Madrid short on numbers in defence and a January raid is now on the agenda.

Laporte has previously rejected rumours of Real Madrid contacting him in the summer as he remained in place at Al Nassr.

However, a fresh approach could now be launched, with Laporte hinting at an openness to returning to European football, if an offer arrives.

Real Madrid will push for the 30-year-old to end his contract, and join on a free transfer, if Al Nassr allow an exit from Riyadh for their key defender.